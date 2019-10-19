Keystone Policy Center names new senior director

Millie Hamner

Courtesy photo

Colorado education policy leader and former state Rep. Millie Hamner has joined the Keystone Policy Center as a senior policy director, according to a news release. Hamner will partner with Berrick Abramson, who leads Keystone’s Center for Education Policy, to manage initiatives in Keystone’s education and government work.

Hamner served as a Colorado state representative from 2011-2018, when she served on the House Education Committee and the Joint Budget Committee.

She was a prime sponsor of the original READ Act in 2012 and a leader in the implementation of the education vision work with the Education Leadership Council in 2016. Hamner also spent more than 30 years in public education as a teacher, school and district leader and superintendent of schools.

She has a doctorate in education leadership from the University of Denver as well as a master’s and a bachelor’s in elementary education.