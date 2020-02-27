Keystone Ranch to host Colorado Mountain College culinary fundraiser

Student chefs from the Colorado Mountain College Culinary Institute will delight diners at a fundraising dinner March 26 at Keystone Ranch. Pictured at last year’s event are CMC culinary apprentices Jeff Palmer, from left, and Sylvaking Addo with alumnus Christian Andersen.

Courtesy Charles Engelbert

KEYSTONE — Tickets are now on sale for Colorado Mountain College’s popular culinary fundraiser at Keystone Ranch. Called A Celebration of Haute Cuisine, the dinner is prepared by the program’s culinary apprentices under the direction of Kevin Simley, executive chef of the Keystone Ranch Restaurant.

A sampling of this year’s menu features braised lamb tortellini with raspberry butter, sheep’s milk cheese and ruby streak mustard greens, prepared by alumnus executive chef Luke Biewick. Angry James Brewing Co. and Breckenridge Distillery also will be pairing beers and custom cocktails with handcrafted appetizers.

A Celebration of Haute Cuisine will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Keystone Ranch, 1437 County Road 150 in Keystone. Tickets are $200 each, with patron tickets for two priced at $500 including an upgraded bottle of wine for the table and complimentary shuttle transportation. Table sponsorships start at $2,500 for eight tickets.

The event supports the institute’s culinary apprentice program at Colorado Mountain College’s Breckenridge campus. Visit Coloradomtn.edu/dinnertickets to purchase.