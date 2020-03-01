Keystone Resort adds Tuesdays to night skiing schedule for spring break

Keystone Resort's night skiing is expanded to Mondays and Tuesdays for two weeks in March.

Courtesy Keystone Resort

KEYSTONE RESORT — Night skiing is going out with a bang in March with 19 straight days of night skiing. On Keystone Resort’s Instagram Story on Friday, Feb. 28, a guest asked why there isn’t night skiing on Tuesdays. Keystone answered by saying that Tuesdays will be included in night skiing during the spring break time frame, March 11-18. However, the night skiing schedule shows even more of a night skiing streak.

Since night skiing started up at Keystone on Nov. 27, the longest streak of night skiing available was around Christmas with 14 straight days of availability to ski and snowboard until 8 p.m. In January and February, night skiing was closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. In March, night skiing is closed on the first two Mondays and Tuesdays of the week, March 2-3 and 9-10, then stays open for 19 days until the final day of night skiing for the season on March 29.