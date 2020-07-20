Keystone Resort extends summer operating days

Summer activities, including scenic chairlift rides, are now available Thursdays through Sundays at Keystone Resort.

Daniel Milchev / Keystone Resort

Keystone Resort has expanded summer operations to include Thursdays, according to Keystone spokesperson Loryn Roberson.

Scenic gondola rides now will operate from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are available at the ticket windows in River Run Village. The Summit House also will be open during these times, offering prepackaged food and drink options.

The Keystone River Course is open seven days per week with tee times available upon reservation.

The resort’s summer closing date is Sept. 7, according to Roberson.