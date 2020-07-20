Keystone Resort extends summer operating days
Keystone Resort has expanded summer operations to include Thursdays, according to Keystone spokesperson Loryn Roberson.
Scenic gondola rides now will operate from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are available at the ticket windows in River Run Village. The Summit House also will be open during these times, offering prepackaged food and drink options.
The Keystone River Course is open seven days per week with tee times available upon reservation.
The resort’s summer closing date is Sept. 7, according to Roberson.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User