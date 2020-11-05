Keystone Resort launches reservation system in anticipation of Friday opening

Skiers and snowboarders antsy to make it to Keystone Resort’s opening day — scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6 — woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when the resort’s reservation system suddenly opened its waiting room.

The reservation system, which is open to passholders, delayed its original Wednesday launch because the resort was still finalizing its winter operating plan with state health officials.

The resort’s website homepage links to the system’s waiting room, and the reservation system officially opens at 10 a.m. Thursday, when anyone in the waiting room will be assigned a place in line to reserve ski days for Keystone’s opening week, which is scheduled for Nov. 6-13. Anyone who joins after 10 a.m. will be placed at the end of the queue.

The system launch delay came after setbacks in the approval of the resort’s operating plan, which first must be cleared by the Summit County Public Health Department and then the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Keystone received local approval Tuesday, and the plan was sent to the state for review at about 4 p.m. that day.

Keystone’s social media announcement said that the resort still plans to open for the season Friday but said government approval is still pending.

“All reservations are subject to this approval and will automatically be canceled if for some reason we are not able to open on time,” the resort posted on Twitter.