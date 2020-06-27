Keystone Resort: No plans to open Ranch golf course at this time
KEYSTONE – Vail Resorts spokeswoman Sara Lococo said Friday there are currently no plans to open up the Keystone Ranch Golf Course.
Lococo added there is no damage to the course’s 18 holes due to ice forcing the closure. Rather, Keystone is “focusing operations on one course with the River Course for now.”
Along with the Keystone River Course, other golf courses currently open in Summit County include Breckenridge Golf Club and The Raven at Three Peaks. Copper Creek Golf Course’s 18 holes at Copper Mountain Resort will open on Friday.
