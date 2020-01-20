Keystone Resort opens 100% of terrain. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens remainder of Zuma West
FRISCO — On Sunday, Jan. 19, Keystone Resort announced that 100% of skiable terrain is open. Keystone spokeswoman Loryn Roberson confirmed that the final three runs at the resort, Last Hoot advanced run, Bobtail intermediate run and H&H Mining Camp Kid Adventure Zone were opened over the past few days.
On Saturday, Jan. 18, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced that the West Zuma section of the ski area is officially open. While A-Basin did a limited opening of the area last week, all eight runs off the Zuma Cornice are now open.
