Keystone Resort opens 100% of terrain. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens remainder of Zuma West

FRISCO — On Sunday, Jan. 19, Keystone Resort announced that 100% of skiable terrain is open. Keystone spokeswoman Loryn Roberson confirmed that the final three runs at the resort, Last Hoot advanced run, Bobtail intermediate run and H&H Mining Camp Kid Adventure Zone were opened over the past few days.

FriYAY was a fun day to whistle while you ride! Today we had blue skies and tomorrow we’re 100% open. Have fun out there! 😊❄️ #GoPro pic.twitter.com/VdSx2oNr18 — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) January 19, 2020

On Saturday, Jan. 18, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced that the West Zuma section of the ski area is officially open. While A-Basin did a limited opening of the area last week, all eight runs off the Zuma Cornice are now open.