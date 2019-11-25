Keystone Resort opens Bergman Bowl hike-to terrain

Hiking trail to Keystone Resort's Bergman Bowl gives skiers and snowboarders access to hike-to terrain beginning Monday, Nov. 25.

Courtesy Keystone Resort

Keystone Resort’s Bergman Bowl, which sits between Keystone Peak and Independence Bowl, is open for the season. This marks the opening of the resort’s first hike-to terrain, opening six advanced runs. The bowl opened Monday, Nov. 25, and can be accessed by hiking from the gate behind The Outpost lift.

The trail from The Outpost to the top of Bergman Bowl will be packed by a snowcat and is about 1.5 miles. The opening of the Bergman Bowl puts Keystone at 614 acres of skiable terrain.