Keystone Resort opens Outback on Wednesday, pushes past 750 acres

Keystone Resort announced on its social media channels Wednesday that terrain on the Outback has opened for the first time this season.

On Wednesday, Keystone opened the intermediate Elk Run with grooming. The additional trail expanded Keystone to 750 skiable acres, as several groomed intermediate and natural advanced runs, including Bergman Bowl on North Peak, also have opened.

The majority of Keystone’s open terrain, especially groomed terrain, is located on Dercum Mountain. As of Wednesday afternoon, the resort reported 27% of terrain as open, including 35 of 127 trails and 19 of 21 lifts.