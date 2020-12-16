Keystone Resort opens Outback on Wednesday, pushes past 750 acres | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Keystone Resort opens Outback on Wednesday, pushes past 750 acres

News News |

Antonio Olivero
  

 

Keystone Resort announced on its social media channels Wednesday that terrain on the Outback has opened for the first time this season.

On Wednesday, Keystone opened the intermediate Elk Run with grooming. The additional trail expanded Keystone to 750 skiable acres, as several groomed intermediate and natural advanced runs, including Bergman Bowl on North Peak, also have opened.

The majority of Keystone’s open terrain, especially groomed terrain, is located on Dercum Mountain. As of Wednesday afternoon, the resort reported 27% of terrain as open, including 35 of 127 trails and 19 of 21 lifts.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more