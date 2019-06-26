Keystone Resort plans prescribed burns throughout summer

Slash piles burn along Swan Mountain Road Thursday, Nov. 15, near Frisco.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

KEYSTONE — Don’t be too alarmed if you see smoke drifting up from Keystone Resort this summer.

The resort announced earlier this week that it will be conducting controlled burns of slash piles on the mountain throughout the summer, dependent on weather. The burn piles are a normal part of brushing and trail maintenance, and the burns already have been permitted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Both fire control and weather conditions will be taken into account by burn supervisors to minimize smoke effects.

Of note, smoke from prescribed burns could have health effects on those nearby. For more information, visit the Colorado Department of Public health and Environment website.