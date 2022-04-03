Keystone Resort schedules virtual auction to sell trail signs to the public
Keystone Resort is giving the public a chance to own a piece of history. The resort plans to host a virtual auction for retired trail signs April 8.
The silent auction includes 39 trail signs from across the mountain in addition to one of the original Argentine double-chairs that was removed from the mountain last spring.
All of the bidding for trail signs start at $25. The minimum bid for the Argentine double-chair is set at $150. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the EpicPromise Foundation, which provides grants to Vail Resorts employees who may be in need.
The auction goes live at noon April 8 and closes 24 hours later.
It is recommended that participants preregister prior to the auction so that a bid can immediately be waged when the auction goes live.
More information about the auction can be found at Givergy.com.
Breckenridge Ski Resort is in the process of planning an auction featuring chairs from the old Rip’s Ride lift. Details on the auction are still being finalized and will be announced at a later date.
