Keystone Resort snow fort scheduled to open Dec. 14
KEYSTONE — On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Keystone Resort announced that the resort officially had begun construction on the Kidtopia Snow Fort, which is built every year atop Dercum Mountain and claims the title of the world’s largest snow fort. The fort can be visited by anyone who has a lift ticket or scenic pass and is constructed by the resort’s A-51 terrain park group and a sculpting contractor. Keystone plans to open the fort Saturday, Dec. 14.
