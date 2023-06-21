Keystone Resort to begin summer operations on Friday with full opening of bike park
Keystone Resort will begin summer operations on Friday, June 23, with returning favorites like scenic gondola rides, the Dercum summit hiking trail, bungee trampolines, mini golf and the resort’s bike park.
The bike park will be open from top to bottom on Friday with a plethora of trails for a variety of skill and ability levels. Nearly a week after opening for the season, summer mountaintop snow tubing will join the list of activities on Thursday, June 29.
Summer mountain operations take place Thursday through Monday at Keystone and will last until Labor Day, Sept. 4.
For all the details on Keystone summer operations visit, News.Keystone.VailResorts.com.
