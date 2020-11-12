Keystone Resort to open Mountain House base area, Peru Express lift Friday

A skier takes in the view on opening day at Keystone Resort on Friday, Nov. 6.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Keystone Resort will open its Mountain House base area and Peru Express Chairlift on Friday, Nov. 13, according to spokesperson Sara Lococo.

The opening of the Mountain House base area and Peru lift will offer the resort additional capacity for skiers and riders amid the pandemic. The main base area, River Run, opened last Friday when the resort opened for the season with the River Run Gondola as well as Summit Express and Montezuma Express lifts.

The Peru Express Chairlift is the primary chairlift out of the Mountain House base area and brings skiers and riders from Mountain House to a junction with the Schoolmarm trail at midmountain as well as to the top of the A51 terrain park, which is not yet open for the season.

Lococo wrote in an email that the opening of Mountain House and Peru Express will allow the resort to be able to accommodate more guests. That said, Lococo said Friday’s terrain opening won’t create any new reservation slots because it already had been factored into the reservation system.

To check reservation availability at all Vail Resorts ski areas, visit EpicPass.com/plan-your-trip/lift-access/check-availability.