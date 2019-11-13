Keystone Resort to open Mountain House base area Saturday; Breckenridge Ski Resort to open Peak 9
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include Breckenridge Ski Resort’s terrain announcement.
FRISCO — On Wednesday morning, Keystone Resort announced it would be opening its Mountain House base area Saturday, Nov. 16. It also will start running the Peru Chair, which will service the Schoolmarm trail, opening top-to-bottom beginner terrain.
The Peru Chair drops skiers off at the top of the A-51 terrain park, which resort officials say is “still a few weeks out.”
“On Friday, they may be able to make the call to open more on Saturday,” Keystone spokeswoman Loryn Roberson said.
Roberson added that this addition will put Keystone at more than 200 acres of open terrain.
Just after Keystone’s announcement, sister mountain Breckenridge Ski Resort announced on its Twitter channel that it is opening Peak 9 base area as well as part of its terrain park. Upper Park Lane will open Saturday with a triple jump line and 10 rail features, giving Breckenridge skiers and riders over 300 acres of accessible terrain.
With the opening of Peak 9, skiers and riders will have access to the Quicksilver SuperChair, the Beaver Run SuperChair and the Peak 8 SuperConnect lift. These lifts will service the intermediate Bonanza and Crosscut runs and the beginner Cashier, Lower American, Silverthorne and Lower Sawmill runs.
“With the additional lifts and trails this weekend, guests will be able to ski and ride across two peaks and connect between Peaks 8 and 9,” Breckenridge spokeswoman Sara Lococo wrote in an email.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.