Keystone Resort to open Mountain House base area Saturday; Breckenridge Ski Resort to open Peak 9

Snow continues to fall at Keystone Resort on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Keystone and Breckenridge Ski Area reported Wednesday that they broke their historical October snowfall records.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include Breckenridge Ski Resort’s terrain announcement.

FRISCO — On Wednesday morning, Keystone Resort announced it would be opening its Mountain House base area Saturday, Nov. 16. It also will start running the Peru Chair, which will service the Schoolmarm trail, opening top-to-bottom beginner terrain.

Our snowmaking and grooming teams are happy to share new terrain opening this weekend AND we’re forecasted for a dusting of snow! Starting Saturday, Mountain House base area will be open for the season. Peru Chair will be running, providing beginner terrain from top to bottom. — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) November 13, 2019

The Peru Chair drops skiers off at the top of the A-51 terrain park, which resort officials say is “still a few weeks out.”

“On Friday, they may be able to make the call to open more on Saturday,” Keystone spokeswoman Loryn Roberson said.

Roberson added that this addition will put Keystone at more than 200 acres of open terrain.

Just after Keystone’s announcement, sister mountain Breckenridge Ski Resort announced on its Twitter channel that it is opening Peak 9 base area as well as part of its terrain park. Upper Park Lane will open Saturday with a triple jump line and 10 rail features, giving Breckenridge skiers and riders over 300 acres of accessible terrain.

🚨TERRAIN ALERT🚨

Get ready for more than 300 acres of skiing and riding across two peaks this weekend! Peak 9 opens Saturday & Upper Park Lane will join the lineup Friday offering a triple jump line and 10 rail features. #TheBreckEffect pic.twitter.com/EoWxF1xlBe — Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) November 13, 2019

With the opening of Peak 9, skiers and riders will have access to the Quicksilver SuperChair, the Beaver Run SuperChair and the Peak 8 SuperConnect lift. These lifts will service the intermediate Bonanza and Crosscut runs and the beginner Cashier, Lower American, Silverthorne and Lower Sawmill runs.

“With the additional lifts and trails this weekend, guests will be able to ski and ride across two peaks and connect between Peaks 8 and 9,” Breckenridge spokeswoman Sara Lococo wrote in an email.