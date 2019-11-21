Keystone Resort to open skiing on all three peaks Saturday

Keystone Resort will open terrain on all three of its peaks on Saturday when The Outback opens for the first time this winter.

Courtesy Vail Resorts

KEYSTONE RESORT — Keystone Resort will open lift-serviced skiing to The Outback on Saturday, opening terrain on all three of the resort’s peaks for the first time this winter. With the expansion to The Outback, the resort will offer more than 250 acres of skiing and riding.

Keystone Resort spokeswoman Loryn Roberson wrote in an email Thursday afternoon that night skiing at the resort will open Wednesday. Night skiing is typically limited to front-side terrain off the summit of Dercum Mountain. Roberson said night skiing will have lift service via the River Run Gondola and the Peru Express lift.

Over at Breckenridge, the resort on Saturday also will expand its terrain, which currently is the most open terrain in the United States. Come this weekend, the resort will begin spinning the Mercury SuperChair on Peak 9 for the season while also opening the Columbia trail.

This will boost open terrain to nearly 340 acres of skiing and riding across Peaks 8 and 9 at Breckenridge.