Keystone Resort to open two runs Friday on North Peak

Keystone Resort will open North Peak on Friday, Oct. 25.

Courtesy Keystone Resort.

KEYSTONE RESORT — Ever since Keystone Resort covered its opening day runs on Dercum Mountain, the resort has set its sights — and snow guns — on North Peak. On Wednesday, Keystone announced it will open two intermediate runs — Prospector and Mozart Flats — Friday, Oct. 25, on North Peak.

According to a press release, the opening of these runs will nearly double Keystone’s total skiable acres to 80 across two peaks.

In order to reach North Peak terrain, Outpost Gondola, Santiago Express Life and Ruby Express Lift will be running Friday.

Loveland Ski Area also is scheduled to open Friday with Chet’s Dream lift providing access to Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run trail with about 1,000 vertical feet of terrain.

More snow is on the way to help supplement local ski areas’ snowmaking.

In his daily report for Colorado, OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz said snow will start falling at about 4 p.m. Wednesday and will continue until sunrise Thursday.

For Summit County’s ski areas, Gratz estimated anywhere from 4-10 or more inches by Thursday. Because of lower temperatures in the morning, Gratz said, Thursday will be the best time for fresh, fluffy powder to play on.