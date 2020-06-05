Keystone River golf course opens Friday, no open date for Ranch course

The Keystone River golf course is seen in 2018.

Jeff Andrew / Vail Resorts

DILLON — While ice damage on greens continues to delay the opening of the majority of golf courses in Summit County, the Keystone River Course opened to the public for the season on Friday.

The River’s sister course, the Keystone Ranch Course, does not have a publicized opening date for the summer yet. Vail Resorts spokeswoman Loryn Roberson said the corporation has decided to dedicate its resources to the River Course “so that we can focus all of our efforts on implementing our new safety practices and procedures at one course, and to prioritize the health and wellbeing of our employees and guests.”

Over at The Raven at Three Peaks Golf Club in Silverthorne, Head Golf Professional Sam Zuckerman on Friday said the club is now targeting an open toward the end of June. After previously aiming for a June 1 open the course’s opening has been delayed further due to ice damage to greens.

On Friday Copper Mountain Resort spokeswoman Taylor Prather said the resort is targeting a July 3 open for 9 holes at its Copper Creek Golf Course. At Breckenridge Golf Club, the 9-hole Bear and 9-hole Beaver courses have already opened, with the 9-hole Elk course yet to open.

