Keystone River golf course opens Friday

The Keystone Ranch golf course, pictured in 2017, will open for the summer May 21 after Keystone Resort did not open the course to the public last summer amid the pandemic.

Photo by Kimberly Gavin / Vail Resorts

Four of Summit County’s golf courses plan to open before the end of the month, led by the opening of the 18-hole Keystone River golf course at Keystone Resort on Friday, May 14.

Keystone will then open the Ranch course — 18 holes that were not open to the public last summer amid the pandemic — on May 21.

On the same day, Breckenridge Golf Club plans to open the first portion of its 27 total holes across the Bear, Beaver and Elk nine-hole courses for the first time this summer. Traditionally, Breckenridge staggers the openings of the three nine-hole courses through late spring and early summer due to varying course conditions across the varied golfing terrain. In 2020, the Beaver and Elk nine-hole courses were the first to open on May 22.

Ryan Parr, general manager of the The Raven at Three Peaks 18-hole course in Silverthorne, said The Raven is planning to open to the public May 28.

Copper Mountain Resort indicates on its website that Copper Creek Golf Course will open for the summer June 11, though the back nine holes of the course will be closed for construction this summer. As a result, golfers who book 18 holes will play the front nine twice.

Keystone Resort spokesperson Loryn Roberson said in a press release Thursday, May 13, that Keystone’s Ranch and River courses will operate daily through Oct. 3, weather and conditions permitting. Roberson added that the courses will operate according to local public health orders and guidance specific to face coverings.

Roberson also said in the release that Keystone this summer will honor two of the resort’s longtime golf course superintendents: Anne Paulisich and Pamela Brown.

Paulisich and Brown were invited to work on an all-women turf crew for the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open Championship taking place May 31 through June 6 at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Each have 30 years of experience in the golf and turf industry and will share their knowledge and experience to educate and inspire other women in the industry.

This year’s U.S. Women’s Open Championship is the 75th anniversary of the most prestigious event in women’s golf. Following the event, Paulisich and Brown will return to Keystone to support summer operations.