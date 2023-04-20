 Keystone Science School announces new CEO | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Keystone Science School announces new CEO

News News |

Robert Tann
  

The Keystone Science School is pictured Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

The Keystone Science School announced nonprofit leader Kim Krebs as its next chief executive officer, according to an April 12 news release.

Krebs has led nonprofits focused on early childhood education and outdoor recreation, key traits of the science school, which offers programs for children in grades kindergarten through 12. Krebs most recently served as CEO of the Winter Park-based National Sports Center for the Disabled.

In a statement, Keystone Science School Chairman Howard Carver called Krebs a proven leader and builder of nonprofits in the outdoor education space.

Krebs will begin her position as CEO on June 1, replacing interim executive director David Miller.

Education
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.

Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

 