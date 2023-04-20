Keystone Science School announces new CEO

The Keystone Science School is pictured Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

The Keystone Science School announced nonprofit leader Kim Krebs as its next chief executive officer, according to an April 12 news release.

Krebs has led nonprofits focused on early childhood education and outdoor recreation, key traits of the science school, which offers programs for children in grades kindergarten through 12. Krebs most recently served as CEO of the Winter Park-based National Sports Center for the Disabled.

In a statement, Keystone Science School Chairman Howard Carver called Krebs a proven leader and builder of nonprofits in the outdoor education space.

Krebs will begin her position as CEO on June 1, replacing interim executive director David Miller.