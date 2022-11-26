Keystone Science School opens registration for summer 2023
Keystone Science School has opened its registration for summer 2023.
Next summer, Keystone Science School will host an 11-week season for children that includes new programming held on the Keystone Science School Campus.
According to the news release, the school will be offering its traditional overnight and day camp programs.
Applications open At 10 a.m. on Nov. 29 and — if folks register before midnight on Dec. 6 — they will receive a 5% discount on programming.
The camp is available to students at varying fees. Scholarship programs are also available through an application process that can be found on the Keystone Science School website at KeystoneScienceSchool.org.
More information can be found at the Keystone Science School website. Folks can call 970-468-2092 and email Support@KeystoneSicenceSchool.org.
