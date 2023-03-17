Keystone Ski Resort to host virtual chair lift and trail sign auction

A skier barrels through the snow at Keystone Resort on Jan. 18, 2023. The resort recently announced it will be hosting a virtual chair lift and trail sign auction on Sunday, March 26.

Katie Young/Keystone Resort

Keystone Ski Resort will be hosting a virtual chair lift and trail sign auction on Sunday, March 26. Visitors and fans of Keystone will get a chance to bid on 31 retired trail signs from the resort, as well as a chair from Keystone’s historical Argentine Double Chairlift.

All proceeds of the virtual auction will be donated to the EpicPromise Foundation.

The website for the auction is already live and the sale will begin on Sunday, March 26. Keystone is recommending that bidders preregister on the site prior to the auction.