Keystone Ski Resort to host virtual chair lift and trail sign auction
Keystone Ski Resort will be hosting a virtual chair lift and trail sign auction on Sunday, March 26. Visitors and fans of Keystone will get a chance to bid on 31 retired trail signs from the resort, as well as a chair from Keystone’s historical Argentine Double Chairlift.
All proceeds of the virtual auction will be donated to the EpicPromise Foundation.
The website for the auction is already live and the sale will begin on Sunday, March 26. Keystone is recommending that bidders preregister on the site prior to the auction.
