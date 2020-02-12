Keystone summer festival tickets set to go on sale Friday
Tickets for Keystone’s summer festivals go on sale Friday, Feb. 14, according to a news release from Keystone Neighborhood Co., which is an association that oversees River Run Village at the base of Keystone Resort, among other properties.
The summer schedule includes:
- Bacon & Bourbon Festival from June 27-28, $20-$65
- Wine & Jazz Festival from July 11-12, $60-$120
- River Run Art Festival from July 25-26, free
- Bluegrass & Beer Festival from Aug. 1-2, $40-$80
- Mountain Town Music on Aug. 15, free
- Keystone Oktoberfest on Sept. 5, $35
