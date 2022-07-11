Keystone Tennis Center to host 2022 Keystone Tennis Classic
The Keystone Tennis Center will be hosting the Keystone Tennis Classic from July 29-31. The event is open to all levels of tennis players and will be a weekend long tournament.
Those interested in registering or finding out more information about the event are being asked to call the Keystone Tennis Center at 970-496-4220.
The Keystone Tennis Center is located at 22007 Tennis Club Road, Keystone.
