Keystone to celebrate Mardi Gras with River Run Village party and gumbo cook-off competition

The return of the gumbo cook-off competition and Mardi Gras celebration will return to Keystone's Rive Run Village on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The event will feature gumbo, live music, games, a cash bar and a costume contest.

The Keystone Neighbourhood Company/Courtesy photo

River Run Village at Keystone is hosting a Mardi Gras party on Fat Tuesday — Tuesday, Feb. 21 — from 3-5 p.m.

Fat Tuesday at Keystone Resort is for all ages and includes a gumbo cook-off, free live music, giant games, a cash bar and a Mardi Gras spirit costume contest.

The gumbo cook-off competition will feature gumbo from Eclectic Food, Kickapoo Tavern, The Lost Cajun, The Manor House, Down the Bayou and Zuma Roadhouse. Tasting bracelets include all-you-can-taste samples starting at $12 online and $15 at the event. Kids start at $5 a ticket.

Professional judges will be onsite testing the look, consistency, aroma and taste of the gumbo. In addition, there will be kid’s choice, people’s choice and booth spirit category awards with prize money and commemorative trophies on the line.

Free live music will be performed by the Bourbon Street Hurricanes, who will perform a second line march followed by a dance set on the main stage.

Guests are encouraged to hit the slopes at Keystone Resort in the morning and then march over to River Run Village for the Mardi Gras celebration.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit KeystoneMardiGras2023.Eventbrite.com .