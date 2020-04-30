Keystone Wine & Jazz Festival canceled
Following the cancellation of the 2020 Bacon and Bourbon Festival, the Keystone Neighbourhood Co. announced Thursday, April 30, that is has canceled its Wine & Jazz Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled for July 11-12, but would-be attendees will now have to wait until July 17-18, 2021.
According the news release, festival ticket refunds will be processed through Eventbrite, which could take seven to 10 days.
The Summit Chamber of Commerce would have been the beneficiary of this year’s festival. The Keystone Neighbourhood Co. is asking the public to donate to the chamber since it won’t be receiving those funds. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com for more information.
