Keystone’s Wine and Jazz Festival returns next weekend

Keystone’s Wine and Jazz Festival will happen in River Run Village on July 17-18. The music is free to listen to and all-access passes are available to purchase.

Photo from Keystone Neighbourhood Co.

After being canceled in 2020, Keystone’s Wine and Jazz comes back to River Run Village next weekend. On July 17-18, people can taste hundreds of wines while listening to free jazz music.

Performing jazz on the four stages throughout the village are Dotsero, La Pomp Jazz, Sheryl Renee, Joel Siemion, Kerby Velarde, Buckner Funken Jazz, Ron Ivory, Gregory Goodloe and Jakarta. A festival photo booth and crafts from the Frosted Flamingo will be on-site.

A grand tasting ticket for unlimited wine costs $85, and an all-access food pass costs $60. Individual glasses of wine or other alcohol can be bought a la carte from the wine garden. The beneficiary of the event is the Summit Chamber of Commerce. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com to purchase.