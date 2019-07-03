Keystone Resort Bike Park to open top-to-bottom for July 4

A mountain biker rides the Keystone Bike Park last summer.

Courtesy Vail Resorts

KEYSTONE — Keystone Resort announced on its social media channels Wednesday afternoon that its on-mountain Keystone Bike Park will open top-to-bottom mountain bike riding beginning with Thursday’s Fourth of July holiday.

According to a Keystone Resort blog post, the following 14 trails will open: Girl Scouts, Suz’s Cruse, Let it Ride, Mosquito coast, Cowboy Up, Jam Rock, Punk rock, Holly Roller, Butchers Hook, Money, Loggers Way, lower Paid in Full (from the corner of 1st and 2nd Road, the bottom of the burrow alley, where the drop zone is), 3-P Road and Cadillac Road.

Girl Scouts and Cowboy Up are the only two true trails that will be open off of the top, the resort clarified.

The following trails will remain closed: Motorhead, TNT, upper Paid in Full, Milky Way, High Speed Dirt, Eye of the Tiger, Holly Driver and The Drop Zone. With Keystone’s ongoing snowmaking improvement project, all trails are subject to a temporary closure at any time, the resort said.

For more information, visit bit.ly/OpenTopToBottom