Kick off your shoes and relax with ‘Barefoot in the Park’

“Barefoot in the Park” runs from Friday, Aug. 30, through Sept. 22 at Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s Flex Theater, 460 Blue River Parkway.

Courtesy Lake Dillon Theatre Company

One of playwright Neil Simon’s wittiest works, “Barefoot in the Park” premieres at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center on Friday, Aug. 30.

Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s production of the play tells the story of newlyweds Paul (Wayne Shuker) and Corie Bratter (Andrea Fleming) as they try to make things work in their expensive New York apartment. His straight-as-an-arrow demeanor and her free spirit clash in the romantic comedy as Corie’s mother (Sheryl McCallum) visits to play matchmaker with the eccentric upstairs neighbor Victor Velasco (Mark Woodard).

Because “Barefoot in the Park” contains mild language, it is recommend for teens and adults.

“Barefoot in the Park” runs from Aug. 30 through Sept. 22 at LDTC’s Flex Theater, 460 Blue River Parkway. Tickets range from $24.50–$54.50. Visit LakeDillonTheatre.org to purchase.