Kindred at Keystone will offer luxury access to an active mountain lifestyle

Residents at Kindred will enjoy Keystone’s many festivals and events, like the popular annual Bacon and Bourbon Festival. (photo by Kyle Moorman, courtesy of LIV Sotheby’s)

Imagine waking up to views of the Snake River and a sunrise above the Gore Mountain Range, sipping your morning coffee on a peaceful balcony overlooking protected wetlands, then heading out for your busy day of mountain activities right from the heart of Keystone.

Kindred at Keystone, the luxury development breaking ground this summer, offers residents all that and more. With real estate inventory at an all-time low and home prices at a premium, now is the time to invest in Kindred. Properties are currently available for pre-sale by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Brokers Hank Wiethake and Doyle Richmond.

Located at the base of the Keystone ski mountain, the Kindred ski in/out property is mere steps from River Run’s Gondola and the Village. The development includes three buildings—two five-story towers of residences and a premier Rock Resorts branded hotel managed by an affiliate of Vail Resorts. It provides retail, dining, open spaces, pool, a ski school, a 350-person event venue, and private ski club for owners. There are 95 one- to four-bedroom residences on the property and every condominium has at least one deck as well as top-of-the-line finishes and appliances. The ski club, valet, and custom spa services all elevate this property to a level of luxury not currently found in Summit County.

“There are so many different options in terms of price point and view corridors,” Richmond said. Nearly all of the views position you to see the Snake or North Fork Rivers, the Continental Divide, the 10-mile Range or the Gore Mountain Range. “The developers and OZ Architecture planned the layout carefully, so as to capture views and connect owners with the natural setting,” added Wiethake.

To see active listings and start planning your stress-free mountain getaways, visit http://www.kindredresort.com . If the current listings aren’t specific to your needs, we highly recommend contacting the sale team to discuss your particular interests. Properties are released on a continual basis at the Developer’s discretion.

Approximately 25% of the residences have already been pre-sold and with the busy summer commencing, the team anticipates selling another 25 to 30 percent in the coming months. Buyers include Coloradans looking for a mountain retreat as well as folks from areas like Texas, Florida, California, New York and the Midwest who seek a respite from the big cities in a place that offers world-class skiing and a plethora of year-round leisure and adventure activities.

Kindred at Keystone Resort will be built on a beautiful 4.5-acre riverside property next to the River Run Gondola. The property will feature luxury residences and a high-end hotel, among other world class amenities. (image courtesy of LIV Sotheby’s)

“Whether you come for the views, the festivals and concerts, or just to escape the heat, you have the ability to get outside with your family and enjoy the beauty and serenity of Keystone, which is priceless,” said Richmond.

This slice of the Rockies certainly delivers when it comes to scenic beauty, tranquility, and adventure. That’s why USA Today rated Keystone America’s #1 Family Resort. But the area’s warm-weather fun-factor runs just as high as its snow-covered slopes. “We love summer in Keystone,” said Richmond, who lives in the town and says there is so much to do that it’s hard to ever leave.

One popular tradition is Keystone’s lineup of summer festivals. The town kicked off the season by selling out its annual ‘Bacon & Bourbon’ Festival in late June and is now welcoming visitors eager to enjoy the adventure and tranquility of this mountain hotspot. Keystone has at least five more festivals scheduled over the next two months, highlighting everything from fine art, jazz and wine to bluegrass and Oktoberfest brats and beer (see http://www.keystonefestivals.com for more information).

Then there’s the endless hiking and biking trails, championship golf courses, tennis courts, fly fishing, stand-up paddle-boarding and other activities to consider. Kindred will only add to the town’s appeal—with its opulent yet welcoming vibe and a dedicated team of developing principals who are also local residents dedicated to utilizing the highest quality of workmanship to enhance the community.

PCL, the contractor spearheading the project, is currently making initial site preparations, addressing utility and safety issues, and preparing the area for fencing and demolition of the original ski school. As they move forward, construction on Kindred is slated to begin in late summer.

For those heading into the mountains this July Fourth weekend or later this summer, plan a stop at the Kindred Sales Center in River Run Village, which is open daily. The sales team will be giving tours of the site, showing drone footage, and sharing floor plans and details of the Kindred project.

“Seeing the site and the views is really powerful,” Richmond said. “People have a hard time deciding which direction they want their property to face because the site borders two bodies of water and offers views in almost every direction. It’s Impressive.”

On July 2, the Kindred development team and its partners hosted The Great Event, where guests could experience Keystone and the Kindred vision firsthand. PCL even brought in a cherry picker that allowed buyers and brokers to observe the actual views from the height of the condominiums.

“I knew the view would be amazing, but going up 60 feet in the cherry picker and seeing the penthouse views of the river, ski slopes and ponds, along with Gore and Ten Mile Ranges, was far better than I expected,” said Wiethake.

To learn more, visit the Kindred Sales Center located in the Buffalo Lodge building in River Run Village, open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can also visit kindredresort.com, contact the sales team at keystonekindred@gmail.com , or call 970-262-2400.