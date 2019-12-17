Kitchenscapes Custom Cabinetry and Design moves to Frisco’s Main Street

Kitchenscapes, a custom cabinetry business, has opened their new location on Frisco’s Main Street to increase their visibility and branding.

Courtesy photo Lauren Ruehring

Kitchenscapes Custom Cabinetry and Design, a custom cabinetry business, has relocated to Frisco. Previously in Farmers Korner, the new location is at 323 W. Main St. Owners Lauren and Michael Ruehring are using the new ground-floor location to expand their showroom and business. Lauren Ruehring said the move is helping to prioritize her goals of visibility and branding.

The Frisco location includes a second full kitchen display area, featuring high-end appliances from Wolf and Sub Zero, and the shop will include displays from vendor partners Cambria Quartz, Grothouse Lumber, Cosentino, Emtek and Rocky Mountain Hardware.