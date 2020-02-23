Knights of Columbus accepting scholarship applications

The Our Lady of the Summit Knights of Columbus chapter is accepting applications for its annual Father John Kaufman Scholarship competition.

Applicants must be active members of the parish who are pursuing a college degree and have a record of service to the church or community. Applicants must write an essay describing how a canonized saint, or a saintly person, has inspired and been an example to put their faith into action and perform acts of love and Christian service.

The winner will receive $1,000, and additional scholarships may be awarded.

Applications are available at the back of Our Lady of Peace and St. Mary’s churches and are due March 15 to CJ Milmoe at smilmoe@aol.com. For more information, call Milmoe at 910-262-3512.