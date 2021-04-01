Knights of Columbus extends scholarship deadline

The Our Lady of the Summit Knights of Columbus chapter has extended the due date for its annual Father John Kauffman Scholarship. Applications are now due April 26.

The competition is open to active members of the parish who are pursuing a college degree and have a record of service to the church or community. Applicants are required to write an essay describing how their faith helped them and others cope with the challenges of the pandemic.

The winner will receive $1,000, and up to three additional scholarships might be awarded.

Applications are available at the back of Our Lady of Peace and St. Mary’s churches. Applications should be emailed to CJ Milmoe at smilmoe@aol.com . Milmoe can be reached at 910-262-3512 for more information.