Knights of Columbus raising money for annual Coats and Clothing for Kids Campaign

Children help with the delivery of coats, scarves, gloves and other winter clothes that came through the Summit County Knights of Columbus Coats and Clothing for Kids campaign. The Summit County Knights of Columbus is looking for donations to help with this year's drive.

Photo from Mike Kramer

The local Knights of Columbus organization is hosting the 9th annual Coats and Clothing for Kids Campaign and asking community members to donate to the cause.

Each year, the group raises funds for the campaign, which helps to provide coats and other winter essentials for children around the state. According to Mike Kramer, the program’s coordinator, organizers are expecting an increase in need this year.

“This year, there’s a tremendous vulnerable population with the pandemic going on,” Kramer said. “Because of the employment issues, and so many service workers losing their jobs, their needs are really becoming astronomical with food, clothing and shelter. Hopefully, we can help them through this very difficult time.”

Last year, the Knights of Columbus provided almost 2,300 winter clothing items for children in Summit, Grand, Jackson, Lake, Gilpin and Rio Grande counties. The group typically distributes the items through schools and other organizations like the Mountain Family Center, Early Childhood Options, Family & Intercultural Center, Gabriel House, SOS Outreach and the Summit Community Care Clinic.

This year, the group will be handing out mini-grants to the schools and agencies to reduce hands-on contact and allow the organizations to make purchases as needs arise.

The group’s expenses last year were about $35,000. They’ve received several large-scale donations from local businesses and nonprofits, including The Summit Foundation, Breckenridge Grand Vacations, Whole Foods, The Rotary Club of Summit County, The Smits Team, Slifer Smith & Frampton, Basecamp Wine & Spirits, Daylight Donuts and Dillon Ridge Liquors.

Kramer said individual fundraising is lagging behind this year.

“Hopefully, we can close the gap on last year’s goal,” Kramer said. “It’s a challenge. It’s tough on everybody, and you don’t have to look very far to find needs. It’s our mission and goal to continue to be ‘In service to one, and service to all.’”

Anyone wishing to contribute can make a donation payable to Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 3673, Dillon, CO 80435.