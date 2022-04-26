Koetteritz jumps to new school record at Husky Invitational

Emily Koetteritz runs to the finish line after clearing the hurdles at the Husky Invitational on Tuesday, April 26 at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards. Koetteritz's best performance of the day came in the triple jump when she broke a 14-year-old school record.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

It is not uncommon for track and field teams to come out of spring break a little rusty, but the Summit High School team was a well-oiled machine and picked up where it left off during the Battle Mountain Husky Invitational on Tuesday, April 26.

Prior to the weeklong break, the Tigers had really started to come together throughout the season, placing within the top 10 across several disciplines and setting multiple school records, all while attempting to chase state qualifying marks.

At the Husky Invitational, the Tigers continued to dominate not only in the distance events but also in the hurdles, jumping and the sprinting events.

Leading off the stellar performances for the Tigers was senior Emily Koetteritz, who competed in three individual events throughout the day, including the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles and triple jump.

It was in the triple jump when Koetteritz arguably had her best performance of the day. She broke a 14-year-old record in the event by jumping to a mark of 34 feet and 1/4 inch to win the event.

Koetteritz was far from done for the day. In her marquee events, the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, Koetteritz continued to shine as she placed first in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 17.06 seconds and third in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 51.70 seconds.

“She has always been really focused and works hard in practice and at meets,” head coach Kristy McClain said of Koetteritz’s performances at the meet. “She is one of your dream athletes that is very coachable and dedicated to track and field. These events are ones shes has been working on for the last four years.”

Emily Koetteritz runs her leg of the girl's 4x100-meter relay at the Husky Invitational on Tuesday, April 26. Koetteritz placed in four events, which included winning the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump, the event in which she set a new school record.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

In the girl’s 4×800-meter relay, Ella Hagen set the tone for the relay team as she distanced herself from the competition before handing the baton off to the next leg. The relay team was passed by a few runners in the latter part of the race but ended up finishing in third place in a time of 11 minutes, 31.71 seconds.

In the boy’s 4×800-meter relay, Dom Remeikis started off with the baton and settled into the pack for the first lap before he slingshot himself around the track on the final lap.

Remeikis clocked a time of 2:06, with Summit firmly in first place, as he handed the baton off to Lucas Sudduth. Like the girls relay team, the boy’s dropped a few places to finish third overall in a time of 9:21.80.

Later on in the meet, Sudduth competed in the 1600-meter run where he was able to place within the top 10 with a time of 5:38.77 for seventh place.

In the girl’s 1600-meter run, Adaline Avery and Paige Wescott took to the starting line to compete against a field of 18 other runners. It was Avery who led the way as she hung tough against the competition to score five points for her team by placing fourth in a time of 6:25.39.

Wescott followed Avery, finishing in 12th place in a time of 6:47.68.

Hagen and Remeikis competed in the 800-meter run, where both runners were able to place first in the event.

Hagen ran in a league of her own, running 2:25, while Remeikis finished in 2:01.

Ella Hagen competes in the girl's 4x800-meter relay at the Husky Invitational on Tuesday, April 26. Hagen helped the relay team place third overall and then went on to place first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

In the sprint events, the Tigers did the best in the 100-meter dash as the team was able to place five athletes within the top 10.

In the girl’s 100-meter dash, Shannon Reed used the wind to her advantage as she placed 10th in a time of 14.07 seconds.

Reed placed sixth in the long jump with a best jump of 14 feet, 5 inches.

In the boy’s 100-meter dash, four Tigers placed within the top 10. Senior Aidan Collins led the charge. Collins raced to the finish line to place second in a time of 11.43 seconds.

“It was nice with the wind at our back,” Collins said. “I ran my fastest time ever by like .2 seconds, which is sweet. There’s two more weeks left, so it is time to kick it into gear and see what we can do.”

Not far behind him was junior Jack Schierholz, who placed third in a time of 11.45 seconds. Rounding out the performances by Summit in the boy’s 100-meter dash were River McClung in ninth and Jackson Archambault in 10th.

Collins competed again in the 4×100-meter relay. Archambault filled in at the last minute for Schierholz, who started to have back spasms after his third place finish in the 100-meter dash.

The switch worked out well for the Tigers as the team placed fourth with a time of 46.88.

Dom Remeikis runs his leg of the boy's 4x800-meter relay at the Husky Invitational on Tuesday, April 26. Remeikis helped the Tigers place third in the 4x800-meter relay and later placed first in the boy's 800-meter run with a time of 2:01.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Koetteritz returned to the track for the 4×100-meter relay, which she led with a hot start on the first leg. Her contribution helped team to place third overall in a time of 56.11 seconds.

Rounding out the competition was Cam Fox in the 110-meter hurdles. He placed second with a time of 16.58 seconds.

The Summit track and field team will compete again on Saturday, April 30, at the Steamboat Invitational. The meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.