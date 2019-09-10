Konecny leads Summit Tigers mountain bike team to third in Steamboat

Lasse Konecny, of Summit High School, rides during the first meet of the 2019 Colorado High School Cycling League mountain bike season, the Frisco Bay Invitational at the Frisco Peninsula.

Courtesy Summit High School Mountain Bike

FRISCO — The Summit Tigers high school mountain bike team followed up its third place finish at its home Frisco Bay Invitational last month with a third place performance at Sunday’s Showdown in the Boat in Steamboat Springs.

On a course that featured 5.4 miles of riding and 720 feet of elevation gain per lap, Tigers sophomore Lasse Konecny once again showed he’s the state’s best sophomore mountain biker. His time of 1:41:16.69 in the four-lap, 52-cyclist boys varsity race was just about a half minute off the championship pace of Golden junior Ryan Campbell (1:40:45.43).

A day after finishing in second place at the Liberty Bell Invite cross-country meet in Littleton, Tigers senior Max Bonenberger shipped up to Steamboat and finished in 19th place in the boys varsity race with a time of 1:52:19.97.

Konecny and Bonenberger were joined in their strong finishes by senior Finn Remias (21st, 1:53:02.82).

Other top finishes for Summit on Sunday include Tigers senior Caleb White, who raced to sixth place in 53:37.51 in the two-lap boys junior varsity race.

Summit mountain biking Aug. 25: Third at Frisco Bay Invitational

Sept. 8: Third in Steamboat Springs

Sept. 22: Granby Ranch Roundup, Granby

Oct. 5: Conference championship, Haymaker Classic, Eagle

Oct. 19 and 20: State championship, Durango Mesa Pursuit

In the girls varsity race, Elsa Bates raced to 18th place with a time of 1:41:38.10 while fellow senior Opal Koning took 21st place in a time of 1:47:44.84.

The Tigers will compete next at the Granby Ranch Roundup on Sunday in Granby.