Kremmling police investigating kidnapping, sexual assault

GRANBY — The Kremmling Police Department is seeking help as police investigate a reported kidnapping and sexual assault that occurred Friday, July 23, in Grand County.

At about 6:30 p.m., a Parker woman notified police that she had been on Park Avenue in Kremmling at about 2:30 p.m. that afternoon when a man forced her into her car. The woman told police the man made her drive to County Road 73 near Fraser and sexually assaulted her.

The woman’s car is a white 2018 BMW X5 hatchback.

The man is described as being in his 20s, Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes and no facial hair. He was wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. Police believe the man might have been on foot and hitchhiking.

Kremmling police are following up on all leads and are asking for the public to report any suspicious activity in the areas of the crime.

Anyone who might have been in the area of Park Avenue and Fourth Street around 2 p.m. or in the area of County Road 73 from 4-6 p.m. are asked to call the department at 970-724-3318.

