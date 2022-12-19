Kristi Burton Brown won’t seek another term as Colorado GOP chair after Republicans’ disastrous 2022

Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown speaks during a "Commitment to Colorado" news conference at a Sinclair station on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Denver. Colorado GOP members addressed goals of the coming legislative session on tax reversals, public safety changes and modifying public educational choices.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun

Kristi Burton Brown, the first woman to lead the Colorado GOP in roughly 40 years, won’t seek another two-year term as chair of the state party after Republicans’ disastrous 2022 election cycle.

Burton Brown announced her decision Monday afternoon in an email to Colorado GOP supporters.

“After spending some time reflecting in prayer and talking with my family over Thanksgiving, I’m announcing that I will not be seeking an additional term as Chair of the Colorado Republican Party,” Burton Brown wrote. “I look forward to focusing on policy once again, after my term ends in March 2023. As a grassroots conservative like you, I know how important it is to continue to fight tooth and nail for our party and our values.”

Burton Brown said she’s confident Colorado voters will eventually back Republicans once again.

“We will never surrender, and we will retake our state and country,” she wrote.

The Colorado GOP will select Burton Brown’s successor early next year, and a host of candidates are already lining up to replace her. Burton Brown was the party’s third chair in six years.

Read more on ColoradoSun.com .