L.A. songwriters, including finalist on ‘The Voice,’ arrested in Aspen

A Los Angeles songwriter was arrested Saturday and charged with stealing a purse from a parked car and using a credit card inside it to buy $6,000 worth of gift cards at Aspen grocery stores, according to court documents.

Virgil Buchanan, 39, of Studio City, California, was charged with criminal trespassing, theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device — all felonies — before he bonded out of the Pitkin County Jail, the documents state.

However he was arrested again hours later — along with a female songwriter companion who was a finalist on the TV show “The Voice” in 2012 — for attempting to enter their hotel room before police could obtain a warrant to search it, according to court documents and Aspen police Sgt. Rick Magunson.

For that alleged offense, both Buchanan and Gabrielle “Goldie” Nowee, 32, of Lake Balboa, California, were each charged with misdemeanor obstruction of government operations.

A 65-year-old woman first reported the Louis Vuitton purse stolen from her unlocked Lexus parked in the 500 block of East Hyman Avenue about 1:30 p.m. She immediately called American Express and discovered that her credit card had been used to purchase $3,000 worth of gift cards at City Market and $3,000 worth of gift cards at Clark’s Market, according to court documents.

Later that afternoon, an Aspen police officer was able to obtain still pictures of Buchanan making the purchases from surveillance video at City Market, and distributed them to all on-duty police officer, the documents state.

