La Voz de Summit, Nov. 20, 2025
English transcript:
SNAP benefits resume
Food assistance benefits for about 600,000 Coloradans have been fully restored following the end of a 43-day-long federal government shutdown. After Congress approved a funding bill last week, which Trump signed, the federal government reopened, allowing states to begin fully paying SNAP benefits. The bill ensures full SNAP funding for the remainder of the fiscal year, which runs through September.
911 center automation
As a result of ongoing staffing challenges, the Summit County 911 Center will use an automated system to answer calls from the county’s nonemergency number, which receives about 72% of the center’s total calls. The center’s director said the system will allow dispatchers to focus their attention on in-progress and life-threatening calls. The system will roll out in phases starting in mid-November.
Avon housing plan
Avon is moving forward with its plan to annex 35 acres of land in EagleVail to build affordable housing. The plan aims to make a dent in the large countywide need for affordable housing. The 2025 Eagle County Regional Housing Needs Analysis found that the county has a need for 6,375 units. The parcel will accommodate approximately 100 units of community housing.
Events
- Nov. 21: A beginner sewing class through Breck Create is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Breckenridge. The cost is $30 including materials. Scholarships are available.
- Nov. 22: A holiday gift market is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Summit High School.
- Nov. 27: Free community Thanksgiving dinners are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Silverthorne Pavilion and from 3-5 p.m. at Mi Casa Restaurant in Breckenridge.
