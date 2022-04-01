Lack of urgency hurts Summit early in loss to Roaring Fork, 20-4

Summit High School’s Katherine Costello scores a goal during the Tigers’ home game against the Roaring Fork Rams on Thursday, March 31. Costello's goal was not enough to lift Summit over Roaring Fork, as the team lost, 20-4.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

Fresh off the Summit High School Tigers’ ground-breaking first win of the season against Montrose, the girls lacrosse team took the field Thursday, March 31, against the Roaring Fork Rams, eager to win two home games in a row.

With the stands full of supportive Summit students, the Tigers tried their best, but they ended up falling behind in the first half and failed to take the lead from the Rams in the 20-4 loss.

Just after the opening faceoff, the Rams immediately rushed into the team’s offensive zone and fired off several shots, all of which were saved by Tigers’ junior goalie Ella Suchomski.

The Rams continued to apply the pressure early. For a while, Suchomski was like a brick wall as shots glanced off her left and right. She didn’t allow any of the balls into the back of the net.

However, Suchomski could handle the heightened pressure for only so long. The Rams fired a shot past her to go up 1-0 within three minutes of the opening faceoff.

Chloe Nicholds works her way past several Roaring Fork defenders during Summit High School’s home game Thursday, March 31. The Summit Tigers lost to the Rams, 20-4.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

After the Rams first goal, Chloe Nicholds briefly offered relief to the Tigers’ defensive line by clearing the ball out of the offensive zone as she sprinted down the field. However, It was not long before Roaring Fork regained possession and scored the team’s second goal just five minutes into the first half.

After the Rams mounted a 3-0 lead, the Tigers called a timeout in order to recenter and address the lack of offense in the first part of the opening half.

Out of the timeout, Summit looked like a different team. Katherine Costello and Liliana Wiethake recorded shots on goal. The Tigers’ offensive looks did not result in a goal, however, as Rams goalie Yahjairi Castillon stopped every shot.

After several strong Summit possessions, Roaring Fork went on a scoring spree with 8 goals in quick succession.

The Rams were led by junior Addie Nolan, who used her speed and stick-handling skills to cut right through the Tigers’ idle defense, scoring five goals throughout the game.

The Tigers ended the half with some momentum as Wiethake scored the first goal of the game for the Tigers, followed by a goal by Ella Rader with seconds remaining in the first half.

At halftime the Tigers trailed the Rams, 12-2.

Katherine Costello drives to the goal during the Tigers’ home game against the Roaring Fork Rams on Thursday, March 31. The Tigers lost to the Rams, 20-4.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

“I reminded them if they can’t be 110% at the position that they are doing that they will just be removed from it,” head coach Carly Sane said. “I think that sparked a lot of fire in a lot of them. They are so into playing that they will do whatever they can to stay on the field, and today that was giving 120%.”

The Tigers carried over the momentum the team played with in the first half to the second half as Costello scored her first goal of the game, firing the ball below the outstretched arm of the Rams goalie.

The Costello goal brought the score to 13-3, and the Tigers continued to play with more urgency and aggressiveness than they did in the first half.

Roaring Fork continued to find some remaining holes in Summit’s defense, scoring seven more goals to end the game while Summit scored one more goal, which was awarded to Olivia Kerr.

The Rams closed out the game to beat the Tigers, 20-4. The Tigers’ loss brings them to 1-5 overall.

The team will host Fruita Monument at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2.