Lahna Turner to perform in Breckenridge at The Eclipse Theater

Comedian Lahna Turner will perform in Breckenridge in the new year. Doors open at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and tickets start at $11.

Lahna Turner/Courtesy photo

Comedian Lahna Turner will perform in Breckenridge in the new year. Located at the The Eclipse Theater, 103 S. Harris St., the venue will host Turner as well as Vail Comedy Show founder Mark Masters and Breckenridge’s Pat Treuer.

Turner, the headliner, is an award-winning comedian who has been seen on NBC, Comedy Central, Animal Planet, Netflix, VH1, CMT and truTV’s “How To Be A Grownup.” In terms of film, she can be found in “Teacher Of The Year” as well as “This is Meg” and “Brand New Old Love.”

Doors open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, and the show begins at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $11 for general admission or $70 for VIP. Visit LahnaTurner.com to purchase.