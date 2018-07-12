Lake Christine Fire at 49 percent containment

There were noticeably fewer people at Basalt High School on Wednesday evening for the Lake Christine Fire community meeting.

Public information officers and emergency personnel updated those in attendance with the most up-to-date information they had regarding the Lake Christine Fire, which has burned for over a week now.

As of Wednesday morning the fire had reached 6,315 acres.

Firefighters battling the Lake Christine Fire dealt with significant winds and a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon but still managed to get the fire to a point of 49 percent containment.

Also, as of Wednesday, pre-evacuation orders remained in place, but all mandatory evacuations (including those for Cedar Drive residents) had been lifted; however, officials warned the community to stay readily prepared to evacuate at any time if deemed necessary.

Beginning Monday, crews fighting the Lake Christine Fire operation will decrease; however, emergency personnel assured the public that all of the necessary resources needed would still remain in place.

Recommended Stories For You

In addition to the Lake Christine Fire, officials warned of the possibility of flash floods and again emphasized the importance of being prepared to evacuate at any time for any reason.

The forecast showed a good chance of rain for Thursday, however, hot and dry conditions were expected going into the weekend and continuing early next week.

Another community meeting will take place either Saturday or Sunday to discuss the Lake Christine Fire further. The public was told to check the Eagle County Sherriff’s Facebook page for updates on that meeting.