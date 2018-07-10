Lake Christine Fire’s cost estimated at $3.7M; 39 percent contained

More families were able to move back home Monday night, July 9, as the evacuation order for the Lake Christine fire was lifted for residences in the Missouri Heights neighborhood, east of Upper Cattle Creek Road.

“I’m thrilled,” said attorney and Blue Creek resident Jody Edwards, who learned the news at Monday’s community meeting at Basalt High School.

Edwards, who has been evacuated since July 4, was one of about 10 residences who were displaced by the mandatory evacuation order.

“These guys have done a fantastic job,” Edwards said, adding he’s grateful for the firefighters and law enforcement for handling the operation so well. “Safety was their number one concern.”

About 20 homes off of Frying Pan Road from Pinon to Cedar Road remain under mandatory evacuation.

Keith Brink, operations section chief for the fire, said it’s too dangerous in that area because power lines are still on fire. Crews are working around the clock with the power company.

