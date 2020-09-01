Lake Dillon Arts Festival returns to town | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Lake Dillon Arts Festival returns to town

News News |

Staff report
  

The 14th annual Lake Dillon Arts Festival is this weekend. The free, three-day art show will have a maximum of 85 artists showing off their various works.
Special to the Daily

After being rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 14th annual Lake Dillon Arts Festival will occur this weekend. The free, three-day art show will have a maximum of 85 artists showing off their paintings, sculptures, jewelry, wood, fiber arts, photography and ceramics.

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the festival, and masks are required.

Guests can attend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Village Place off Lake Dillon Drive. Visit ColoradoArtShows.com for more information.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Entertainment
See more