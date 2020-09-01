Lake Dillon Arts Festival returns to town

The 14th annual Lake Dillon Arts Festival is this weekend. The free, three-day art show will have a maximum of 85 artists showing off their various works.

After being rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 14th annual Lake Dillon Arts Festival will occur this weekend. The free, three-day art show will have a maximum of 85 artists showing off their paintings, sculptures, jewelry, wood, fiber arts, photography and ceramics.

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the festival, and masks are required.

Guests can attend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Village Place off Lake Dillon Drive. Visit ColoradoArtShows.com for more information.