Lake Dillon Beer Festival canceled
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the town of Dillon and the Colorado Brewers Guild have canceled this year’s Lake Dillon Beer Fest, which was scheduled for June 13.
Last year, the festival brought over 30 breweries offering unlimited 3-ounce pours of beer outside of the Dillon Amphitheater over the course of an afternoon.
Next year’s festival is scheduled for June 12, 2021. Those who already purchased tickets can defer them to the new date or they will be refunded after May 8. Refunds are expected to take seven to 10 days to process.
