Lake Dillon Beer Festival canceled

Over 30 breweries offered unlimited 3-ounce pours at the ninth annual Lake Dillon Beer Fest in June 2019. This year’s festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy town of Dillon

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the town of Dillon and the Colorado Brewers Guild have canceled this year’s Lake Dillon Beer Fest, which was scheduled for June 13.

Last year, the festival brought over 30 breweries offering unlimited 3-ounce pours of beer outside of the Dillon Amphitheater over the course of an afternoon.

Next year’s festival is scheduled for June 12, 2021. Those who already purchased tickets can defer them to the new date or they will be refunded after May 8. Refunds are expected to take seven to 10 days to process.