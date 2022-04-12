Lake Dillon Beer Festival returns this June; ticket sales start Friday

The 10th annual Lake Dillon Beer Festival is slated to return June 11. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15.

Indie Creative Co./Courtesy photo

It will soon be time to enjoy multiple craft beers and a view of the Dillon Reservoir once again, as the 10th annual Lake Dillon Beer Festival is slated to return June 11. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15.

From 1-4 p.m., more than 30 Colorado craft breweries will be pouring while people enjoy food and live music at Dillon Amphitheater and Marina Park on West Lodgepole Street.

Tickets cost $40 and include unlimited beer tastings and a commemorative glass. A portion of the proceeds from the event will support the Colorado Brewers Guild, and $5 from every ticket will also support The Blue River Watershed Group. Visit TownOfDillon.com to view a full list of participating breweries and purchase tickets.

After the event, Eagles tribute band The Long Run will perform the first summer concert at the amphitheater for free. Doors opens at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.