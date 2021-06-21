Lake Dillon, Breckenridge Backstage theaters host summer shows

After a stressful year in the entertainment industry, in-person theater shows are returning this summer throughout Summit County, with musicals and plays planned for Breckenridge Backstage Theatre and Lake Dillon Theatre Co.

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s first production of the season, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” opens July 8 at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St. The comedic play involves three actors performing Shakespeare’s entire canon in less than 90 minutes.

Starting Aug. 26, the postponed “Matilda Jr.,” finally comes to the Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. Based on the story from Roald Dahl’s novel, the Tony Award-winning musical features a cast entirely made up of fourth through 12th grade students. The theater company is still looking for youth ensemble members.

Additionally, a restaging of the locally written and acted “A ’70s Flashback” is planned for the fall. Visit BacktageTheatre.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

Over in Silverthorne, Lake Dillon Theatre Co. is setting musicals outside of the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway. First, “Shout! The Mod Musical” starts July 14 and features music of the 1960s such as “Downtown,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Goldfinger.”

The theme of classic tunes continues with “8-Track: The Sound of the ’70s” opening Aug. 11. Listen to actors perform songs by The Carpenters, Barry Manilow, Marvin Gaye, The Doobie Brothers and more.

All shows are rain or shine. Outdoor seating areas are reserved, but patrons must bring their own seats or blankets. No outside alcohol is allowed since the theater bar will be open, but outside food is permitted.

Youth camps and classes are also underway. Visit LakeDillonTheatre.org for tickets, to enroll and for more information.