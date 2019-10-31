Lake Dillon Theatre Co. announces 2020 season schedule

Submitted by user @lakedillontheatre on Instagram using #exploresummit.



SILVERTHORNE — The Lake Dillon Theatre Co., housed at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, has announced a six-show season for 2020. The theme for the season is “live, laugh, love out loud” and focuses on making theater accessible and a method of escapism for people in a year with a presidential election and a possible recession, according to Artistic Director Christopher Alleman, who spoke at the Sept. 25 Silverthorne Town Council meeting.

The first show of 2020 is “The Roommate” by Jen Silverman, which Alleman described as a dark comedy and a modern take on “The Odd Couple.” The second show, “What We Leave Behind,” is by Jenny Giering and Sean Barry and deals with life impacted by illness and how a woman continues to live a full life despite the illness. “Man of La Mancha,” the third play is inspired by the classic novel, “Don Quixote.” “Popcorn Falls,” by James Hindman, is perfect for Summit County as it is a comedy about a small town. The final play, “Application Pending” by Greg Edwards and Andy Sandberg, puts a comic twist on the admissions process of a highly selective kindergarten in Manhattan.