Lake Dillon Theatre Co. announces digital programming

SILVERTHORNE — Like many businesses, the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. has had to change its usual operations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The play “The Roommate” originally was supposed to premier March 13 but has been canceled.

Now, with a change in the season’s theme to “Live. Laugh. Love. Out Loud … Online,” the company has created a slate of free digital programming for kids and adults.

Kicking things off is a virtual concert series by past performers uploaded every four days. Bob Moore was the first performance on Monday, April 13, and Alexa Hendrickson’s concert will be released Friday, April 18. Then the public is invited for a virtual happy hour with a different staff member at 4:30 p.m. each Wednesday.

For a peek behind the curtain, tune in to a weekly podcast by Artistic Director Christopher Alleman and Executive Director Joshua Blanchard with theater news, trivia, interviews and show tunes. Lastly, Artistic Associate Melissa Livingston will conduct a reading of the original play “House of Rocks” in four episodes.

Meanwhile, youth can take a four-part monologue class, listen to books read by staff each Friday, dance in a five-week choreography project or participate in a music video of a Broadway song.

Visit LakeDillonTheatre.org for the full event schedule and more information.